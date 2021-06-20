Nebraska sending state troopers to help at the Texas border

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to send about two dozen state troopers to Texas later this month to help patrol the nation's border with Mexico.

Ricketts said Saturday that the troopers will spend up to 16 days providing law enforcement assistance to the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Ricketts said he was responding to a request for aid from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in accordance with a preexisting mutual aid agreement that is normally activated in times of emergencies.

Ricketts has criticized the Biden administration’s approach to border security and several other policies. In recent weeks, Ricketts has been giving speeches around the state condemning President Joe Biden’s conservation plan that calls for preserving 30% of the nation’s land and water by the year 2030.