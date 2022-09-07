 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska State Fair attendance up 8%, beats last pre-pandemic turnout

090222-gii-news-giccband-jrs-p2

Members of the Grand Island Central Catholic band make their way down Marketplace while performing at the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 31.

 JOSH SALMON, GRAND ISLAND NDEPENDENT

GRAND ISLAND — This year's Nebraska State Fair attracted 287,367 people over the course of its 11 days, an 8% increase over last year.

Attendance was also up from 2019, when 283,468 people attended in the last fair prior to the pandemic.

"The fair was amazing from our standpoint," said State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg. The fair wrapped up a strong final weekend Monday.

The top-attended concert featured ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, who attracted 6,628 people Friday night. Saturday drew the biggest crowd through the gates at the fairgrounds in Grand Island.

Final concessions numbers were not available Tuesday, but through Sunday, food numbers were up 14% from a year ago, officials said. Carnival numbers were up 15%.

This year was the first time that fairgoers could carry alcoholic drinks around the fairgrounds.

People are also reading…

Ogg said the system worked well.

"What our neighboring fairs have told us — the ones that have done it for decades — is that we would see fewer alcohol-related incidents and we would see increased sales."

Both of those predictions came true, Ogg said.

Many concessionaires and carnival people who have come to the Nebraska State Fair for years "say this was as strong and well-attended a fair as those years ago, where the reporting was in the mid-300,000s," Ogg said.

In 2017, the fair drew 379,108 people in a different method of tallying attendance. The 2018 figure was 314,805.

