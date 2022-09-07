Nebraska State Fair attendance up 8%, beats last pre-pandemic turnout

"What our neighboring fairs have told us — the ones that have done it for decades — is that we would see fewer alcohol-related incidents and we would see increased sales."
Both of those predictions came true, Ogg said.
Many concessionaires and carnival people who have come to the Nebraska State Fair for years "say this was as strong and well-attended a fair as those years ago, where the reporting was in the mid-300,000s," Ogg said.
In 2017, the fair drew 379,108 people in a different method of tallying attendance. The 2018 figure was 314,805.
This summer, the Journal Star interviewed workers from three different Nebraska meatpacking plants. They voiced longstanding concerns about frequent injuries and hazardous working conditions, discrimination and harassment.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected a request to temporarily block part of Nebraska's ballot initiative petition process sought by a group trying to legalize medical marijuana in the state. Nebraska’s ballot petition law requires petitioners to collect signatures of 7% of registered voters in the state, as well as at least 5% of voters in at least 38 of the state’s 93 counties. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska sued, arguing that the requirement unconstitutionally makes some voters’ signatures more valuable than others. A federal judge temporarily blocked the requirement, but two of three members of an 8th Circuit panel disagreed and reversed the order.
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes, who has headed the state’s embattled prison system for the past seven years, has announced he is resigning effective next month. The announcement was made Thursday, and Frakes said his last day will be Oct. 7. State Fire Marshal Chris Cantrell also announced in the same release his resignation, effective Oct. 14. Gov. Pete Ricketts will announce interim directors to serve in both offices. Frakes was appointed by Ricketts to the post in early 2015 to help fix high-profile problems in the state's prison system, but has struggled in the years since with chronic prison overcrowding and staff shortages.