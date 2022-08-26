Nebraska State Fair changes include mobility for alcohol drinkers

GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Fair opens Friday, and for the first time, alcohol consumption will not be limited to restricted areas.

In June, the fair was granted a walk-around liquor license by the Grand Island City Council.

Alcohol will still be sold at a limited number of areas, including the Cattle Barn Bar, Beach Bar and the Party Pit. What’s different is that customers who purchase beer and mixed drinks at those locations will now be able to carry those drinks around the fairgrounds.

In the past, fairgoers consuming alcoholic drinks had to remain at the locations where they bought them. Alcohol will also be sold at the fair's outdoor concerts and other outdoor events.

Adults may carry alcoholic drinks around the fair only if they wear the proper wristband and drink from an approved container.

If they adhere to those rules, they can walk the grounds and “enjoy their beverage while they’re seeing the rest of the fair,” said Jaime Parr, the fair’s deputy executive director.

Alcohol may not be consumed in the parking lots and RV areas. Fairgoers may also not bring alcohol into the fairgrounds or leave with it, Parr said.

The fair runs through Labor Day at Fonner Park in Grand Island.