Nebraska State Fair changes include mobility for alcohol drinkers

GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Fair opens Friday, and for the first time, alcohol consumption will not be limited to restricted areas.
In June, the fair was granted a walk-around liquor license by the Grand Island City Council.
Alcohol will still be sold at a limited number of areas, including the Cattle Barn Bar, Beach Bar and the Party Pit. What’s different is that customers who purchase beer and mixed drinks at those locations will now be able to carry those drinks around the fairgrounds.
In the past, fairgoers consuming alcoholic drinks had to remain at the locations where they bought them. Alcohol will also be sold at the fair's outdoor concerts and other outdoor events.
Adults may carry alcoholic drinks around the fair only if they wear the proper wristband and drink from an approved container.
If they adhere to those rules, they can walk the grounds and “enjoy their beverage while they’re seeing the rest of the fair,” said Jaime Parr, the fair’s deputy executive director.
Alcohol may not be consumed in the parking lots and RV areas. Fairgoers may also not bring alcohol into the fairgrounds or leave with it, Parr said.
The fair runs through Labor Day at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
Photos: Nebraska State Fair in the 1960s
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Ag Hall offered a spot where you could take a break from walking around the fairgrounds.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Drivers and their crews prepare their cars in the infield of the horse track.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
The starter waves the green flag during races at the 1964 Nebraska State Fair.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
A vendor shows off his wares in 1964. Note the yardstick held by one of the people watching. People would always want to know where they could get a free yardstick.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
The midway was always popular with the kids.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
You could take a spin on the Paratrooper ride on the midway in 1964.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Or ride around the fairgrounds on a stagecoach pulled by ponies.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
The Custer County 4-H clubs' produce entry in 1964.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
4-H produce entries line tables in the 4-H Building in 1969.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The ring is full of entries during a 4-H dairy cow competition in 1969.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The State Fair featured high school bands every day of the fair.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The Game and Parks Commission fish tank was always a popular stop. Note the cotton candy stick floating in the tank.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
An aerial view of the open-air auditorium and the administration building (red-brick building) in 1969.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The infield of the horse racing track featured a pond in the 1960s. Auto races were held during the fair, but as you can see from the trailers at the barns, there were plenty of horses on the grounds too. The Coliseum, now called the Ice Box, is to the right of the track grandstand.
Journal Star archives
