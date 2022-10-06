Nebraska State Fair is again looking for a new director

GRAND ISLAND — Bill Ogg is leaving his position as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, meaning the fair will soon have its third director in five years.

Ogg, who was hired in May 2020, said he will assist in the transition to new leadership.

News of Ogg's resignation came in a news release on Wednesday. He resigned less than two weeks after a special board meeting on Sept. 24.

Moments after that meeting began, the board voted to go into closed session, and although no action was taken, Ogg did not appear to be in attendance.

Bob Haag of Indianola, chairman of the fair board, did not return phone calls seeking comment. Ogg also did not return a phone call.

In the news release, Haag thanked Ogg for his hard work. "His efforts through the difficulties of COVID-19, our increased attendance and positive financial position are testaments to Bill’s leadership,” Haag said.

Ogg's predecessor, Lori Cox, was in charge of the fair in 2018 and 2019. Hired in January 2018, she left in March 2020, citing health reasons.

Joseph McDermott headed the fair for nine years, retiring in 2017 after overseeing the fair's move from Lincoln to Grand Island in 2010.

A Wyoming native, Ogg came to Nebraska from the Walla Walla (Washington) Fair and Frontier Days, where he was general manager. He previously managed the Kansas State Fair.

In the news release issued Wednesday, Ogg said, "I was hired in 2020 to 'right the ship.'"

This year's Nebraska State Fair attracted 287,367 people over the course of its 11 days, an 8% increase over last year and more than the attendance at the last fair before the pandemic.

Ogg said the fair, which once operated at a deficit of $1.7 million, now has nearly $9 million cash on hand.

"The effort we put in has been both exhilarating and exhausting," Ogg said, "and I am ready to invest more time with my family and for myself."

The news release says that after the board's next meeting on Oct. 14, Ogg will assume the position of executive director emeritus and will work closely with Deputy Executive Director Jaime Parr "to transition duties and responsibilities until a new executive director is selected.