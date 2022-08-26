 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska State Fair opens in Grand Island for 11-day run

The Nebraska State Fair is opening for its annual 11-day run in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is opening Friday for its annual 11-day run in Grand Island.

The fair, which last year drew 266,245 people, will continue through Labor Day at Fonner Park.

On Thursday, officials announced that the Horse Nations Indian Relay that had been set for Saturday and Sunday had been cancelled due to illnesses among competing team members. The fair promised refunds to those who purchased tickets to the events.

It will be the 153rd year the fair has been held.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

