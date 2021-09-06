Nebraska State Fair sues nonprofit, alleging misuse of Aksarben Stock Show name

The lawsuit he filed said that the Knights of Aksarben had transferred all rights to the stock show name and logo in April and that the Looses and Harder have failed to respond to requests to voluntarily turn over the rights to the name and logo.

Trent Loos has shared a stage with Gov. Ricketts more than once. He joined the governor at a McCook rally opposing President Joe Biden’s 30-by-30 conservation program and at a governor’s news conference in 2019 to pitch property tax relief. Ricketts appeared on a podcast produced by Loos in July. Loos was recently appointed by the governor to the commission that oversees the state Capitol. Loos said he had served as announcer of the Aksarben Stock Show after it moved to Grand Island. But he lost his job when Harder was fired.

He said his group had filed for the rights to the Aksarben Stock Show name because the State Fair Board had discussed dropping the event.

“Our only intent was to preserve the history and heritage of the Aksarben show for families like ours and keep it alive,” Loos said. He added that Nebraskans 4 Youth Livestock doesn’t have any current plans to use the name and logo.

So why not return it and avoid an expensive lawsuit pitting lawyers from two high-priced firms, Rembolt Ludtke of Lincoln and Kutak Rock of Omaha?