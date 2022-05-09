 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nebraska State Patrol: Officer dragged by car shoots driver

State officials are investigating a police shooting in northeastern Nebraska that police said occurred as an officer was being dragged by a car he had pulled over

  • 0

NELIGH, Neb. (AP) — State law enforcement officials are investigating a police shooting in northeastern Nebraska that police said occurred as an officer was being dragged by a car he had pulled over.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon following reports of a road rage incident on U.S. Highway 275 that led to a disturbance involving people in those vehicles in a Neligh convenience store parking lot, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

The patrol said a Neligh police officer stopped one of the vehicles in the lot and was making contact with a woman who was driving it when the vehicle sped off, dragging the officer. The officer then fired his gun, hitting the woman before he fell from the vehicle, police said.

The patrol said a witness to the shooting was able to force the woman’s vehicle off the road. Both the officer and woman were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive. Officials have not released their names.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bellevue woman, dog found dead in home

Bellevue woman, dog found dead in home

A neighbor had used a key to enter the home to check on Kathleen Janus after the neighbor was unable to reach her by phone or by knocking on the door. The neighbor called 911 after finding Janus’ body.

Police chief says man shot by Beatrice officer has died

A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang tells radio station KWBE that 35-year-old Bradley Allen died Tuesday afternoon — nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting. Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times. Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer. The officer said Allen yelled that he had a gun, then reached into his waistband. leading the officer to shoot Allen several times. Police had said Monday that Allen was in critical but stable condition following surgery.

Man sentenced to life in prison in death of Omaha realtor

A 44-year-old Omaha man who killed a real estate agent has been sentenced to life in prison. Ross Lorello was sentenced Wednesday for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 70-year-old Mickey Sodoro in December 2020. Prosecutors said Lorello intended to kill Sodoro after the two men met at a south Omaha home Lorello planned to rent. Lorello hid Sodoro's body in a crawl space in the home's garage before leaving the house. He told authorities that Sodoro had left with another person after they signed the rental agreement. Lorello, who was convicted in February, declined to address the judge or the victim's family before he was sentenced. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia’s Victory Day puts focus on military's losses in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News