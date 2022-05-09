Nebraska State Patrol: Officer dragged by car shoots driver

NELIGH, Neb. (AP) — State law enforcement officials are investigating a police shooting in northeastern Nebraska that police said occurred as an officer was being dragged by a car he had pulled over.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon following reports of a road rage incident on U.S. Highway 275 that led to a disturbance involving people in those vehicles in a Neligh convenience store parking lot, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

The patrol said a Neligh police officer stopped one of the vehicles in the lot and was making contact with a woman who was driving it when the vehicle sped off, dragging the officer. The officer then fired his gun, hitting the woman before he fell from the vehicle, police said.

The patrol said a witness to the shooting was able to force the woman’s vehicle off the road. Both the officer and woman were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive. Officials have not released their names.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting.

