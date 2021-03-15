 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol says Scotia man killed in crash
GREELEY, Neb. (AP) — A Scotia man has died in a rollover crash in central Nebraska, according to state troopers.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 281 in rural Greeley County when a southbound vehicle went off the road and rolled several times, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The crash threw driver Nathan Marshall, 36, from the vehicle. Marshall died at the scene of the crash, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

