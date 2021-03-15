Nebraska State Patrol says Scotia man killed in crash

GREELEY, Neb. (AP) — A Scotia man has died in a rollover crash in central Nebraska, according to state troopers.
The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 281 in rural Greeley County when a southbound vehicle went off the road and rolled several times, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
The crash threw driver Nathan Marshall, 36, from the vehicle. Marshall died at the scene of the crash, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
