Nebraska State Trooper shoots and kills man with rifle

ST. PAUL, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska State Trooper shot and killed an 80-year-old man who pointed a rifle at officers after a dispute with a neighbor in the eastern Nebraska town of St. Paul, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday while officers were investigating an incident where one man fired a gun during a dispute with a neighbor. Officers from the Nebraska State Patrol, Howard County Sheriff's office and St. Paul police department all responded in St. Paul, which is located about 23 miles north of Grand Island, Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the officers found a man holding a rifle near a garage about ten minutes after they arrived in the neighborhood. The man, who was identified as John Vogel of St. Paul, didn't comply with commands to drop his gun and instead raised his rifle.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a state trooper then fired his weapon twice, wounding Vogel. Officers gave Vogel first aid until paramedics took him to a local hospital where he died.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting.

