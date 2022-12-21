Nebraska State Troopers to get 22% raises next year

Police have arrested the wife of a man charged with killing four people last August in a small northeast Nebraska town. The Nebraska State Patrol said Friday that investigators charged Carrie Jones with first-degree homicide in connection with the Aug. 4 deaths in Laurel, Nebraska. The arrest came more than four months after police arrested Jason Jones on murder charges. On Friday, the state patrol said in a statement that an examination of phones owned by Jason and Carrie Jones indicated that Carrie Jones “played a role prior to the murders.” Jason Jones will be arraigned next month. It wasn’t immediately clear if Carrie Jones has an attorney.