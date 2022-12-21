 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Nebraska State Troopers to get 22% raises next year

Nebraska State Troopers will get the biggest pay raises they’ve seen in 20 years next year when their pay jumps 22% under a new contract

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska State Troopers will get the biggest pay raises they've seen in 20 years next year when their pay jumps 22% under a new contract.

Incoming Gov. Jim Pillen announced the deal with the union that represents state troopers Wednesday. The deal takes effect next July.

The base pay for new hires will increase $5.43 an hour to $30 per hour, and pay for specialty assignments will also be increased. The contract also includes a 5% raise in 2024.

The head of the State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said “this agreement sets NSP up to recruit the next generation of troopers.”

In recent years, pay for state troopers had lagged behind other law enforcement agencies in the state.

Pillen said the deal reflects his commitment to law enforcement.

“The highest calling of the government is to protect its citizens,” Pillen said. “The Nebraska State Patrol is an integral part of keeping our people safe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

