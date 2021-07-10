Nebraska storm causes major power outages, traffic delays

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe storms Friday night and into Saturday morning caused power outages, traffic delays, downed trees and other damage throughout Nebraska.

At least 188,000 Omaha Public Power District customers lost power during the storm, and the Omaha Journal-World reported 100,000 were still without power Saturday morning.

A spokeswoman for the utility company said outages could last days because of severity of the damage and the number of fallen trees.

National Weather Service meteorologist Clint Aegeter said Omaha's Eppley Airfield recorded a wind gust of 96 mph at one point during the storm. Aegeter said that would be the highest wind gust ever recorded at the airport, but he said it might not be accurate because of a power outage.

He said there have been no reported injuries from the storm.

Near Aurora, a downed transmission line off Interstate 80 slowed traffic to a crawl. Another downed transmission line across Union Pacific tracks stalled trains.

Storm damage appears less severe in Lincoln, where the power was out for only about 75 Lincoln Electric System customers as of Saturday morning.

