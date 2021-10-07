Nebraska syringe plant ups production to help with vaccine

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — BD has completed an expansion at one of its Nebraska plants that will help the company continue providing hundreds of millions of needles and syringes to the U.S. government to help with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The company said Thursday that the $70 million expansion of production lines at its plant in Holdrege, Nebraska, was completed with the help of a $42 million investment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“As the fight against COVID-19 continues, we are steadfast in our commitment to securing the nation’s supply continuity of these critical injection devices,” said Rick Byrd, president of Medication Delivery Solutions for BD.

Dawn O’Connell who is HHS’s Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, said having a ready supply of domestically manufactured needles and syringes has been critical to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“Taking action now to increase U.S.-based manufacturing capacity will allow us to meet the needs of patients and health care providers while also creating valuable U.S. jobs,” O’Connell said.

In addition to the Holdrege plant, BD has manufacturing plants in Broken Bow and Columbus, Nebraska.

The company said it produces billions of syringes and needles every year at all of its manufacturing sites worldwide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.