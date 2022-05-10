Nebraska teen has her first successful solo turkey hunt

Dayci hit the bird from 35 yards while it was on the move. The experience left her excited, and a little stunned.
“I called him myself and everything,” she said.
Jamie learned to hunt as a child from her dad, and she has been sharing her knowledge with her daughter ever since Dayci took an archery class in sixth grade. Dayci killed her first deer last year during rifle season.
They hunted turkeys last year, too. Because of a miscommunication, Jamie, with her bow, accidently killed the tom Dayci had been aiming for with her gun.
“She looked at me and said, ‘You just shot my turkey,’” Jamie said. “I thought she was going to be mad at me forever. I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if another one came along?’ I’ll be darned if another one came around the corner.”
Dayci is going to get a full-body mount of her latest turkey because it’s so big. Jamie showed up after the hunt with her truck to help haul it home.
Dayci said she’ll go out alone again, but she’ll have to wait until pheasant and deer season.
“I really do enjoy it,” she said “I really enjoy just being out there by myself. It’s very peaceful until something is walking in front of you.”
