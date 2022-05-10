 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Nebraska teen has her first successful solo turkey hunt

  • 0

OMAHA -- Jamie Luttrell couldn’t have been more excited than if she had been sitting next to daughter Dayci, watching her harvest the big tom.

But the fact that she wasn’t there for the spring turkey hunt was what made it so cool for the Hebron mom.

Turkey

It wasn’t the first solo hunting trip for 17-year-old Dayci Luttrell, but it was the first time she was successful by herself.

“It was all on her own,” Jamie said.

It wasn’t the first solo hunting trip for 17-year-old Dayci, but it was the first time she was successful by herself.

She killed the tom on the land of a family friend in Thayer County. He had been watching the birds and knew their schedule.

Dayci arrived at 1:30 that day, planning to just stick around for a few hours. Teased by the sounds of turkeys nearby, she stayed until the sun set, when she got her bird.

“My phone died two hours in,” she said. “I had to run up the fields, get to my car and charge my phone. He was dead a half-hour before I got a hold of anybody.”

People are also reading…

Dayci hit the bird from 35 yards while it was on the move. The experience left her excited, and a little stunned.

“I called him myself and everything,” she said.

Jamie learned to hunt as a child from her dad, and she has been sharing her knowledge with her daughter ever since Dayci took an archery class in sixth grade. Dayci killed her first deer last year during rifle season.

They hunted turkeys last year, too. Because of a miscommunication, Jamie, with her bow, accidently killed the tom Dayci had been aiming for with her gun.

Last year

Jamie Luttrell and daughter Dayci hunted turkeys last year. 

“She looked at me and said, ‘You just shot my turkey,’” Jamie said. “I thought she was going to be mad at me forever. I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if another one came along?’ I’ll be darned if another one came around the corner.”

Dayci is going to get a full-body mount of her latest turkey because it’s so big. Jamie showed up after the hunt with her truck to help haul it home.

Dayci said she’ll go out alone again, but she’ll have to wait until pheasant and deer season.

“I really do enjoy it,” she said “I really enjoy just being out there by myself. It’s very peaceful until something is walking in front of you.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police chief says man shot by Beatrice officer has died

A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang tells radio station KWBE that 35-year-old Bradley Allen died Tuesday afternoon — nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting. Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times. Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer. The officer said Allen yelled that he had a gun, then reached into his waistband. leading the officer to shoot Allen several times. Police had said Monday that Allen was in critical but stable condition following surgery.

Man sentenced to life in prison in death of Omaha realtor

A 44-year-old Omaha man who killed a real estate agent has been sentenced to life in prison. Ross Lorello was sentenced Wednesday for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 70-year-old Mickey Sodoro in December 2020. Prosecutors said Lorello intended to kill Sodoro after the two men met at a south Omaha home Lorello planned to rent. Lorello hid Sodoro's body in a crawl space in the home's garage before leaving the house. He told authorities that Sodoro had left with another person after they signed the rental agreement. Lorello, who was convicted in February, declined to address the judge or the victim's family before he was sentenced. 

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Civilians areas targeted by Russian missiles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News