Nebraska temporarily bars foster care agency from new cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A state contractor that places Omaha-area children in foster homes, checks on their welfare and ensures their needs are met has been temporarily barred from taking any new cases, starting Friday, because it's struggling to fulfill the requirements of its contract.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services set the 60-day restriction on Kansas-based St. Francis Ministries on Thursday. State officials also granted the provider a probationary license as a child placing agency.

The department said state child welfare workers will handle new cases in Douglas and Sarpy counties during the probationary period. The state will rely on existing staff members to manage cases and hire additional workers.

State officials have said St. Francis has failed to meet several of its contractual obligations over the last two years, and has faced major financial problems. State officials negotiated a new contract with the provider in January, about three weeks before St. Francis was expected to run out of money.

St. Francis initially won the Nebraska job by offering to do it for $197 million over five years, less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that held the previous state contract.

Nebraska lawmakers and child advocates raised concerns at the time, but state officials gave reassurances.

Nebraska officials said St. Francis has shown improvement in key areas, but that the decision to restrict new referrals is “the best course of action right now” to give the provider time to work with the state to correct deficiencies and build appropriate staff.

“I have seen this work in other states over the course of my career," said Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “This is a way for DHHS to augment Saint Francis’s resources.”

