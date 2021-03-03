Nebraska to keep focus on older people in next vaccine phase

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials will keep their focus on vaccinating older residents during the next phase of the state's coronavirus response, which could begin in some regions by the end of the month, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday.

Ricketts said the state has directed local health districts to give 90% of their available doses to residents between the ages of 50 and 64 during the upcoming vaccination phase. The remaining 10% will be set aside for people of all ages with existing health conditions. He said doctors working with local public health directors will determine who qualifies.

“Those people are the next high category of being at risk,” Ricketts said at a coronavirus news conference.

Nebraska public health officials are now focused on vaccinating residents who are at least 65 years old, a demographic that accounts for the large majority of the state's coronavirus deaths. Of the 2,091 people who have died in Nebraska so far, 1738 were at least 65 years old. An additional 229 were between the ages of 55 and 64.

Ricketts has defended the decision to focus on age despite pressure from some younger residents who worry that their health conditions put them at greater risk if they catch the virus.