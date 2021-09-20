Nebraska to report more virus stats as hospitalizations rise

Over the past week, the number of people hospitalized with the virus accounted for more than 10% of the state's available hospital beds, Ricketts said. About 28% of the state's adult hospital beds and 23% of adult intensive care beds remained available statewide on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska improved slightly over the past two weeks, going from 688.86 new cases per day on Sept. 4 to 672.43 new cases per day on Saturday.

State officials have said that part of the reason the daily dashboard was retired was because state and federal health privacy laws, which were suspended during the virus emergency, limited the amount of information that state health officials could disclose. Ricketts signed a new executive order Monday suspending those privacy rules again to allow for the new dashboard.

The state planned to launch its new virus dashboard website sometime Monday afternoon. Ricketts said the state would drop its new dashboard site if virus hospitalizations fall below 10% of all hospitalizations again.

