Nebraska to report more virus stats as hospitalizations rise

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is resurrecting a version of Nebraska’s daily virus reporting dashboard website because the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has continued to rise through the summer.
The state eliminated its daily virus dashboard in June at the same time the last of Ricketts' emergency orders related to the pandemic were allowed to expire and cases were low. At the end of June, the state was reporting 253 virus cases per week and 28 people were hospitalized statewide.
The state’s decision to stop providing daily COVID-19 updates was widely criticized by health experts who use the data to track the virus’ spread. A group of 11 state senators wrote a letter to Ricketts last month urging him to reinstate the daily virus dashboard.
The state launched a weekly website to report some virus numbers in July but it didn't offer as much detail and information as the old daily site. As of the state's most recent update last Wednesday, 415 people were hospitalized with the virus.
Even though the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains well below last fall’s peak of 987, hospital capacity has been a concern in recent weeks because hospitals are so busy with non-COVID cases.
Over the past week, the number of people hospitalized with the virus accounted for more than 10% of the state's available hospital beds, Ricketts said. About 28% of the state's adult hospital beds and 23% of adult intensive care beds remained available statewide on Monday.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska improved slightly over the past two weeks, going from 688.86 new cases per day on Sept. 4 to 672.43 new cases per day on Saturday.
State officials have said that part of the reason the daily dashboard was retired was because state and federal health privacy laws, which were suspended during the virus emergency, limited the amount of information that state health officials could disclose. Ricketts signed a new executive order Monday suspending those privacy rules again to allow for the new dashboard.
The state planned to launch its new virus dashboard website sometime Monday afternoon. Ricketts said the state would drop its new dashboard site if virus hospitalizations fall below 10% of all hospitalizations again.
