 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska toddler hit, killed by truck driven by her father
View Comments
AP

Nebraska toddler hit, killed by truck driven by her father

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 18-month-old girl has died after being hit by a pickup truck driven by her father on private property in eastern Nebraska, sheriff’s investigators said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on a rural property just northwest of Bennington. Investigators say Joshua Hannum, 37, was driving the truck when he hit 18-month-old Hazel Hannum.

The child was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where she died. Her death remains under investigation.

Bennington is about 11 miles northwest of Omaha.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain police rescue migrants hidden in containers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News