Nebraska toddler hit, killed by truck driven by her father

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 18-month-old girl has died after being hit by a pickup truck driven by her father on private property in eastern Nebraska, sheriff’s investigators said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on a rural property just northwest of Bennington. Investigators say Joshua Hannum, 37, was driving the truck when he hit 18-month-old Hazel Hannum.

The child was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where she died. Her death remains under investigation.

Bennington is about 11 miles northwest of Omaha.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0