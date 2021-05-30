Nebraska town worried by mountain of tires

That is an about-face for the tire recyclers, who failed to comply with past state requests to voluntarily reduce the pile. Last summer, it was more than twice as large, 323,228 PTE, as the 160,000 PTE permitted by the state.

Last month, the state environmental agency drew a legal line in the sand, reaching a consent order with Rose and Langer to reduce the tire pile from a recently estimated 306,000 PTE to 240,000 PTE by July 1 and 160,000 PTE by Sept. 1. Such an order, if not followed, typically leads to legal action.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency also struck an agreement with the tire recyclers. By the end of June, the site should comply with state fire regulations that restrict old tire piles to 20 feet high and 50-by-250 feet, with lanes between the piles and at the yard’s boundaries for firetrucks.

Scrap tires, according to Regina Shields, legal counsel for the Fire Marshal Agency, are especially problematic. If they catch fire, such fires spread quickly, are hard to extinguish and cast a toxic cloud of smoke, she said. Residents of Alvo have expressed concern that they would be forced to evacuate if the pile started to burn.

Amid all this, Rose and Langer’s state permits to pick up scrap tires from repair shops and service stations were renewed in March, despite their past noncompliance.