Nebraska trooper shoots, critically injures man

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a narcotics task force shot and critically injured a man as officers were following up on information from a Crime Stoppers report, authorities said Saturday.

Investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force went Wednesday afternoon to a Lincoln address where they observed a Chrysler 300 containing a male driver and female passenger pull into the parking lot, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The vehicle had been mentioned in previous drug enforcement investigations.

Authorities said task force investigators saw the driver, 27-year-old German Pedrazo, attempt to pull out a gun when they made contact with the him and the 21-year-old woman in the car. Verbal commands were given to drop the gun, and a struggle ensued to prevent Pedraza from using it, according to the news release.

A Nebraska State Patrol investigator fired one round from his duty weapon, striking Pedrazo in the neck, according to the release.

Medical aid was administered at the scene, and Pedrazo was transported to a hospital where he underwent surgery. He is in critical condition.

A loaded pistol was recovered from the Chrysler as well as suspected marijuana and methamphetamine. The female passenger was interviewed and released.

