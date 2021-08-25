Nebraska troopers arrest Valentine man in woman's killing

VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) — A woman believed to have been involved in a disturbance in northwestern Nebraska’s vast Cherry County has been found dead, and a man also sought in the disturbance was arrested, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The incident began early Tuesday morning with a report of a disturbance in the village of Kilgore, the patrol said in a news release Wednesday. Some hours after the report, the patrol released a public notice that officers were searching for 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss and 25-year-old Kevin Kilmer.

By Tuesday afternoon, troopers had found Kilmer hiding in a wooded area near Valentine and took him to a hospital in Valentine as a precaution for exposure to temperatures in the high 90s.

Some time later, officials found Wittmuss dead from an apparent homicide, the patrol said. Officials did not say how Wittmuss died or give details about what led to her death.

Kilmer was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Kilmer is being held in the Cherry County Jail.

Kilgore lies about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Valentine and about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of the South Dakota border.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

