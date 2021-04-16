 Skip to main content
Nebraska unemployment rate hits 2.9%, tied for lowest in US
AP

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's unemployment rate in March dropped to 2.9%, tying the state for the lowest rate in the country.

The Nebraska Department of Labor reported Friday that the rate was down from 3.1% in February and marked a 0.2% decline from March 2020.

“Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has reached pre-pandemic levels,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release.

Nebraska's rate was tied with South Dakota, Utah and Vermont for lowest in the nation.

The national rate for March was 6%.

