Nebraska universities announce vaccine requirements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center will require faculty, staff and students to document whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning June 21.

Documentation is required because medical students work with patients in clinics and hospital wards, the Omaha World-Herald reported Saturday.

Faculty, staff and students who choose not to get vaccinated will be required to wear masks at medical facilities, and students who are not vaccinated might miss out on clinical placements outside of University of Nebraska partners.

The documentation is only required for the medical center and not other campuses in the University of Nebraska system, said Jane Meza, interim executive director for the office of health security at UNMC and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Creighton University will require all students to be fully vaccinated at the Omaha and Phoenix campuses starting July 7, said the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, the university president. Creighton faculty and staff are encouraged but not required to get vaccinated.

