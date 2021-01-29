Nebraska vaccine website sees 54,000 signups on 1st day

Ricketts said the Omaha and Lincoln areas are trailing the rest of the state in vaccinations because they have a lot more health care workers to vaccinate than rural areas. He said it's also possible that more rural residents are declining to take the vaccine, allowing those regions to move through eligible populations faster.

State officials said they expect an uptick in vaccine shipments in the next few weeks, allowing them to vaccinate more people faster. Angie Ling, incident commander for the Department of Health and Human Services, said she expects a 16% increase.

Ling said the federal government offered to open additional vaccination sites, but that the state declined because Nebraska has enough locations and accepting wouldn't have brought more doses.

Nebraska has vaccinated 2.64% of residents who are at least 16 years old, according to the state's tracking portal. The state has received 254,000 doses so far and administered 161,548.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus is still declining from the record highs set in mid-November but remain elevated, according to the portal. The state reported 341 people hospitalized as of Thursday evening, and if the downward trend continues, Nebraska is expected to move into lighter social-distancing restrictions over the weekend.