Nebraska village sued for refusing to allow recall vote

ALVO, Neb. (AP) — A resident of the tiny village of Alvo in eastern Nebraska is suing the village board for refusing to allow a recall election after a petition drive collected enough signatures to force a recall vote for two village board members.

Alvo resident Dennis Tempelmeyer says in his lawsuit that the board defied state law when it voted 5-0 on Oct. 5 against calling the election that would have had residents decide whether to recall board members Larry Langer and Robin LaPage, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Recall organizers accuse Langer of using his position for personal gain and engaging in conflicts of interest and accuse LaPage, the board chairwoman, of misappropriating village funds and being "actively disengaged” from her duties.

The unanimous vote denying a recall election came after the Cass County Election Office certified in September that the effort had enough signatures to force a recall election. Both Langer and LaPage participated in the vote, even though election officials say they should have recused themselves.

County Election Commissioner Linn Moore and Tempelmeyer's attorney, Dave Domina of Omaha, said state election law is clear that if enough voters sign a recall petition, then a village board or city council must hold a recall election. It is not discretionary, Moore said.

LaPage told the World-Herald that she was unaware of the lawsuit. Langer said he voted against the recall election because he didn’t want Alvo taxpayers paying for a “personal vendetta.”

