Nebraska virus cases and hospitalizations continue falling

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues falling across Nebraska in the wake of last month's spike in cases.

The state said 387 people were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, which is up slightly over the past couple days, but generally that number has been falling since peaking at 767 on Jan. 28.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska fell over the past two weeks from 1,490.71 new cases per day on Feb. 5 to 277.14 new cases per day on Saturday. From mid January until Jan. 26, that number was regularly above 4,000 during the peak of the surge of the omicron variant of the virus.

The number of virus cases the state reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also fell again last week. The state reported 1,940 cases, down from 4,868 cases the previous week and 10,435 the week before that. The number of cases has been falling since the state set a record of 29,141 cases in the week that began Jan. 16.

