Nebraska virus cases nearly double over the past two weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has increased in each of the past ten weeks, and the total nearly doubled over the past two weeks as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus continues to spread.
Nebraska reported 5,006 new cases for the week ending Friday, according to an Omaha World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's up from 3,755 the previous week and nearly double the 2,668 cases recorded the week before.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has also risen over the past two weeks from 190 new cases per day on Aug. 15 to 715.14 new cases per day on Sunday.
“Those numbers speak for themselves,” said Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security. “We’re going up, and we’re following in the footsteps of the Southern states that saw increasing cases before us. And we’ll continue that way unless something dramatic happens.”
The state said 323 people were hospitalized with the virus in the state as of Thursday. Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered all the state's hospitals to delay elective surgeries, if possible, to help free up capacity but he resisted taking other measures to slow the spread of the virus.
Ricketts has encouraged Nebraskans to wear masks and get vaccinated but he has refused to mandate those steps. And last week, the state blocked Douglas County's attempt to impose a mask requirement in the state's largest city.
As of the state’s last update on Wednesday, 52% of all Nebraskans had been fully vaccinated, but vaccination rates are believed to be much lower in rural parts of the state.
