 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Nebraska wildfire grows to nearly 19,000 acres but is now 56% contained

  • 0

The wildfire burning in and around the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey has grown, but fire crews have much of it under control.

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said in an update Wednesday morning that the Bovee fire, which started Sunday afternoon and spread rapidly, has grown to 18,932 acres, up from about 15,000 acres on Monday.

The wildfire season in 2022 is looking like it will be even worse than last year. AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter joined Cheddar News to talk about how people who live in areas that may be affected should prepare for the blistering heat and dry conditions. "This year we are forecasting anywhere from 8.1 to 8.3 million acres burned," he said. "That’s more than one million more acres than last year."

But firefighters also now have the fire 56% contained, having been aided by cool and moist weather that allowed them to make progress on completing containment lines.

Firefighters will now concentrate on line reinforcement, mop-up, patrol and hazard mitigation, according to the update, with structure protection crews staying in place to complete damage assessments and finish hazard mitigation around structures within the fire area.

The fire, which officials believe was caused by human activities, destroyed much of the Nebraska State 4-H Camp, including the lodge, cabins and the Scott Lookout Tower.

People are also reading…

The fire also led to the death of 59-year-old Mike Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, from what authorities said was a "medical emergency."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police say 13-year-old shot to death near Omaha park

Police in Omaha are searching for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near a city park. Police say the shooting happened late Wednesday night near Hanscom Park. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found 13-year-old Lenny Rodriguez on the ground. Paramedics performed CPR on the boy and rushed him to an Omaha hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police have not announced any arrests in the killing.

Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

Police in Nebraska say a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the car died at the scene of the crash in Lincoln in the wee hours of Sunday. A woman died later at a hospital. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 24. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. But they say it was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive dust storm in Phoenix downed power lines and started fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News