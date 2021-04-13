Nebraska will stop using J&J virus shot while it is reviewed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will stop distributing Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine while federal officials investigate six reports of people developing blood clots after receiving that shot, including one case in the state, health officials said Tuesday.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said last week that an individual in Douglas County in their late 40s had developed blood clots two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and was treated at an Omaha hospital.

State health officials said Monday that the person with blood clots remained in “guarded condition” at the Nebraska Medical Center. An HHS spokeswoman didn't immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the case.

Federal health officials said Tuesday that they were investigating six cases of women developing blood clots in the days after receiving the vaccine. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered nationwide.