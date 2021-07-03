Nebraska woman begs judges to not give her the death penalty

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A woman who could become Nebraska's first female death row inmate has pleaded for her life with the judges who will sentence her after a psychologist testified that she was abused and trafficked for sex by a former boyfriend.

Three days of testimony over whether Bailey Boswell should be sentenced to death or life in prison wrapped up Friday before a three-judge panel. Boswell, 27, was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app.

“For my daughter’s sake, please don’t take my life,” Boswell told the judges, sobbing, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. She is the mother of a 5-year-old.

The judges are expected to take several weeks to decide Boswell's punishment for the November 2017 slaying of Sydney Loofe in Wilbur, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Lincoln. Boswell’s boyfriend during the murder, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.