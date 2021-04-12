Nebraska woman killed in collision with slow-moving tractor

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A 27-year-old Nebraska woman was killed Sunday after her vehicle struck the back of a tractor on in Howard County.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Ashley M. Hurley of Grand Island was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A juvenile in her vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office determined that Hurley was northbound on Highway 281 about 30 miles north of Grand Island at about 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle she was driving hit the rear of a slow-moving tractor.

The tractor driver was not injured.

