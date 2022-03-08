Nebraska woman settles lawsuit over Thanksgiving 2019 arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman settled her lawsuit against the city over a violent 2019 arrest on Thanksgiving Day for $22,500.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska announced the settlement Tuesday.

City officials didn't immediately respond to questions about the settlement, but they didn't admit any wrongdoing as part of the deal.

Makayla Townsell said in the lawsuit that two officers showed up at her home as she was hosting a large family gathering for Thanksgiving in 2019 to investigate a report of neglect involving her teenage son.

According to the lawsuit, the officers first spoke with Townsell and her son and searched the teen's room. Then one of the officers declared he was arresting Townsell, threw her to the ground and handcuffed her. She was taken to jail and released on bail, but all charges against her were later dismissed. The Department of Health and Human Services later deemed the neglect allegation against her to be unfounded.

Townsell complained about the arrest and falsehoods in the officer’s report on the incident, including a statement that she tried to run from the house. Police department officials told Townsell that the officers’ body cameras confirmed her account of what happened.

Townsell said she hopes no one else will have to go through anything like she experienced.

“I wanted accountability and that’s what this agreement feels like to me,” Townsell said.

