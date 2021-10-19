Nebraska woman with cancer reconnects with pen pal from Wisconsin

When she sent the first letter to her prospective pen pal nearly 75 years ago, Nebraska native Dorothy Reicks had no idea a lifetime of friendship was to follow.

Reicks, who grew up in Pierce, Nebraska, was about 10 years old when she wrote her first letter to Joanne Thome of Johnsburg, Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Reicks, now 83, who has stage 3 ovarian cancer, was surprised with a visit from Thome at the nursing home where she’s staying in Grand Island.

Back in elementary school, Reicks said, she reached out to a few girls through a Catholic newspaper’s pen pal program, but only Thome responded. Reicks was in the fifth grade and Thome was in the third grade when they started exchanging letters.

The two continued to write back and forth at least every other week for decades, Reicks said.

Reicks and Thome don’t remember exactly what was in those letters, but they guessed they wrote mostly about their everyday lives as children — school, church and family.

The letters between the two girls continued until they finally arranged to meet in person in January 1959, when Reicks traveled to Wisconsin to be a bridesmaid in Thome’s wedding.

The day that they finally met was both exciting and nerve-racking, they said. Reicks’ train ride to Wisconsin was her first major trip out of Nebraska, and she was only 19 or 20 at the time.

Thome said she remembers getting to the train station around 3:30 p.m. that day and waiting until Reicks was to arrive at 4 p.m.

“That was the longest half an hour of my life,” she said.

That first-time meeting was an exciting moment, they said, and only strengthened the bond they’d begun through their letters.

Since that first meeting, Reicks and Thome have gotten together at least once every three years, and the meetups have grown to include their families: Thome has four sons, and Reicks has five sons and a daughter.

“Our families are close,” Reicks said. “I couldn’t have a better family than I’ve got.”

One trip to Wisconsin, Reicks’ son Dean said he remembers all nine boys sleeping together on the dining room floor one night. He said the children of both families have always had a lot in common and continue to keep in touch.

“Even the next generation is very close,” he said.

Before Thursday, the last time Reicks and Thome saw each other was in May when Reicks traveled to Wisconsin to visit Thome’s husband, “Moose,” who was in hospice and has since died.

“That’s how tight this friendship is. They will do anything for each other,” Dean said.

What started as exchanging letters has turned into mostly phone calls and texting now, Reicks said.

“I don’t make as many mistakes talking as I do writing,” Thome joked.

One of the keys to continuing their nearly 75-year friendship has been keeping in touch as much as possible, they said.

“Getting together periodically kept us connected,” Reicks said.

Looking back on the many memories she’s had with her lifelong friend, Reicks said she considers herself to have had a great life.

“Even though there were ups and downs, you take it all in stride,” she said.

