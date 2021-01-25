Nebraska won't redirect vaccinations from rural areas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday defended Nebraska's approach to distributing coronavirus vaccines, saying the state won't redirect doses away from rural areas that are outpacing Omaha and Lincoln with vaccinations.

Ricketts made the comments after state officials reported Friday that 15 rural public health districts in Nebraska have already finished the first phase of the state vaccination plan, which focused on front-line health workers.

Those districts have since moved on to the next high-priority group, consisting largely of residents who are at least 65 years old and those who are vulnerable because of health conditions. Meanwhile, the public health districts encompassing Omaha and Lincoln are still working through the initial phase and won't shift to the next group until next week, primarily because they have much larger populations and more medical workers.

Ricketts said Nebraska distributed vaccines based on the populations that are most affected by the pandemic.