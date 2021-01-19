Nebraska workers worry about new delay in getting vaccine

Eric Reeder, president of the United Food & Commercial Workers union Local 293, said he’s not happy that the food production workers he represents will have to wait longer to get the vaccine. Before last week, only people 75 and older were slated to be included in the same vaccine group as essential workers.

“These people are already in high-risk positions,” he said because meatpacking and other food plants have generally continued operating throughout the pandemic despite virus outbreaks at those facilities.

Health officials have estimated that it could take four months to get all the people included in this next phase of the vaccine campaign inoculated. But they said that pace could be accelerated if the state were to receive more doses of the vaccine than it has been getting.

“It’s a lot of competition,” said Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department. “Get more vaccine, and it solves the problem pretty quickly.”

The state said Tuesday it has administered 106,940 of the 191,539 doses of the vaccine it has received so far. Health care workers and residents and workers at long-term care facilities have been getting the vaccine first in the initial phase of the campaign.