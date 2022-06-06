Nebraska WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with helicopter ride

On his 100th birthday Saturday, Bob Reisser took to the skies.

Taking off from the grounds of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in a helicopter, Reisser flew back to his home at Elk Ridge Village, where he has been a beloved resident since the senior living community opened in 2007 in the Elkhorn area.

The ride in a helicopter, piloted by Larry Geiger of Lincoln-based Helicopter Services, came after Reisser took a guided tour of the SAC Museum. The B-17, B-29 and B-36 planes housed within brought back memories for Reisser, a pilot who flew 28 combat missions over Germany during World War II.

The Omaha native can still precisely recall his career and his crew members and where each of them sat as they made their runs to help bring an end to the war, including twice hitting the Nazi Germany capital of Berlin.

“That was a treat,” Reisser said with a chuckle.

Reisser and his crew also flew humanitarian missions by airlifting food to hungry people in the Netherlands who were the victims of weaponized flooding. He later served in the Korean War.

But it was during WWII that Reisser married his first wife, Katherine Poole, in May 1944. They had two children, Craig and Kurt, and were married for 57 years until her death. Around age 85, he married Kathryn Wozny, who has since died.

Kurt described his father as a loving dad who took on active roles in organizations including Boy Scouts and supported his children’s aspirations. In his civilian career, Bob Reisser worked at Nebraska Tractor and Equipment Co., working his way from sweeping floors as a teenager all the way to vice president of the company by the time of his retirement.

“He’s got a great sense of humor, he’s a good sport and he’s in amazing shape for 100,” Kurt said.

Indeed, Bob Reisser walks around with little assistance and maintains an active lifestyle that includes three sessions per week of bowling on Nintendo Wii. He once bowled a 300 on the video game console. Reisser still sings weekly with fellow residents at the Elkhorn senior living community.

“It’s hard not to love the guy,” said Tony Damewood, executive director at Elk Ridge Village. “Everybody knows Bob, and everybody is a friend of his.”

On Friday, Reisser was recognized as a Nebraska Admiral, the state’s highest civic honor. Damewood said residents nominated Reisser for the honor, which is granted by the governor.

