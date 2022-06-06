 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Nebraska WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with helicopter ride

  • 0
Reisser liftoff

World War II pilot Bob Reisser celebrates his birthday as a passenger on this helicopter flight from the SAC Museum near Ashland to a senior living community in Elkhorn.

 DAN CRISLER, THE WORLD-HERALD

On his 100th birthday Saturday, Bob Reisser took to the skies.

Taking off from the grounds of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in a helicopter, Reisser flew back to his home at Elk Ridge Village, where he has been a beloved resident since the senior living community opened in 2007 in the Elkhorn area.

The ride in a helicopter, piloted by Larry Geiger of Lincoln-based Helicopter Services, came after Reisser took a guided tour of the SAC Museum. The B-17, B-29 and B-36 planes housed within brought back memories for Reisser, a pilot who flew 28 combat missions over Germany during World War II.

The Omaha native can still precisely recall his career and his crew members and where each of them sat as they made their runs to help bring an end to the war, including twice hitting the Nazi Germany capital of Berlin.

“That was a treat,” Reisser said with a chuckle.

Reisser and his crew also flew humanitarian missions by airlifting food to hungry people in the Netherlands who were the victims of weaponized flooding. He later served in the Korean War.

People are also reading…

But it was during WWII that Reisser married his first wife, Katherine Poole, in May 1944. They had two children, Craig and Kurt, and were married for 57 years until her death. Around age 85, he married Kathryn Wozny, who has since died.

Kurt described his father as a loving dad who took on active roles in organizations including Boy Scouts and supported his children’s aspirations. In his civilian career, Bob Reisser worked at Nebraska Tractor and Equipment Co., working his way from sweeping floors as a teenager all the way to vice president of the company by the time of his retirement.

“He’s got a great sense of humor, he’s a good sport and he’s in amazing shape for 100,” Kurt said.

Indeed, Bob Reisser walks around with little assistance and maintains an active lifestyle that includes three sessions per week of bowling on Nintendo Wii. He once bowled a 300 on the video game console. Reisser still sings weekly with fellow residents at the Elkhorn senior living community.

“It’s hard not to love the guy,” said Tony Damewood, executive director at Elk Ridge Village. “Everybody knows Bob, and everybody is a friend of his.”

veteran-p1

Larry Geiger, a pilot with Helicopter Services in Lincoln, helps World War II pilot Bob Reisser into a helicopter Saturday while Reisser’s grandson Wesley watches. Bob Reisser turned 100 on Saturday.

On Friday, Reisser was recognized as a Nebraska Admiral, the state’s highest civic honor. Damewood said residents nominated Reisser for the honor, which is granted by the governor.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge tosses suit blaming prosecutors for suspect's death

Judge tosses suit blaming prosecutors for suspect's death

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against prosecutors filed by the family of a white Nebraska bar owner who killed himself after being charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man during 2020 racial injustice protests. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said in an order Tuesday that there is no legal basis to conclude that Douglas County prosecutors are liable for the death of 38-year-old Jake Gardner. Gardner's parents accused Douglas County Attorney's Office, its top prosecutor and a special prosecutor of violating Gardner’s constitutional rights. Gardner was charged with manslaughter and other felonies in the May 30, 2020, shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock outside Gardner's downtown Omaha bar. He killed himself in Oregon.

Omaha chemical plant fire extinguished; evacuations end

Omaha chemical plant fire extinguished; evacuations end

Authorities say a large fire that raged through a Nebraska chemical plant was extinguished and nearby residents who were initially evacuated were allowed to return to their homes. Thick smoke billowed from the Nox-Crete facility just southwest of downtown Omaha that could be seen as far away Monday evening. Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the first call for help came shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, and firefighters who initially entered the building found a much bigger fire than they had anticipated, forcing them to retreat. No injuries were reported. Officials say the smoke posed no major toxicity risks to the public. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Watch Now: Related Video

Building blocks of life discovered on an asteroid in space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News