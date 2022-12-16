Nebraskan leads down-to-the-wire battle to let Afghan allies stay in U.S.

Two years ago, Safi Rauf of Omaha was wrapping up undergraduate studies and preparing to start medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

One year ago, he was kidnapped in Kabul during a mission on behalf of his new nonprofit, Human First Coalition, while escorting refugees out of Afghanistan. He spent 105 days in a Taliban prison before he was freed in April.

This week, he was on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., making a last-ditch plea for Congress to pass a bill called the Afghan Adjustment Act. If passed, the law would give more than 80,000 Afghan refugees — including about 2,000 in Nebraska — who reached the U.S. after the Taliban takeover in August 2021 a path to remain here.

“All of these people would be in limbo,” Rauf said in a phone interview from Washington. “The best-case scenario is that they would be stuck in the clogged-up asylum system. The worst case is, they will be deported, where they face certain death.”

Because of the rapid, chaotic departure, the Afghans who arrived in late 2021 came on limited “parole” visas lasting two years. They do not include a path to permanent residency.

“For right now, they are legally allowed to work, and almost all of them are working. If their status runs out, they will lose that. Some of them have seven or eight kids,” said Sher Jan Ahmadzai, director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “Our community here understands the gravity of the situation.”

The Afghan Adjustment Act was co-sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and has at least 10 co-sponsors on both sides of the aisle. It provides for an enhanced vetting process for the newly arrived refugees — with funding to carry it out — and a chance at permanent residency. The bill has already passed the House of Representatives.

It is modeled on earlier statutes that allowed refugees from Cuba in the 1960s, Vietnam in the 1970s, and Iraqi Kurdistan in the 1990s to resettle in the United States.

Some Republican senators — most notably Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, ranking minority member of the Judiciary Committee, which has been reviewing the bill — have raised concerns because of fears that bad actors might slip in with the flood of refugees.

“The vetting of those admitted to the United States in the wake of President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan has been completely insufficient,” Grassley told the New York Times in September.

Rauf said amendments have been added to the bill this week to address those concerns and beef up reporting to Congress on the program.

“The vetting we have used will be one of the most vigorous vetting processes we have ever done,” Rauf said. “These were the cream of the crop in Afghanistan. They are a positive addition to society. “

The bill will die if the lame-duck Congress doesn’t pass it as part of an omnibus spending bill that is due for passage by Saturday, when Congress adjourns for the holidays. Rauf and other activists doubt the new Congress — divided between a Democratic Senate and a Republican House — is likely to take up the bill.

“We are in the final stretch. This is it,” Rauf said. “The AAA is the only way they can stay in this country. They deserve the right to be here. They’ve earned it.”

Rauf, 28, has been at the center of a movement begun in September called AAA Firewatch designed to focus political action on the bill.

During that time, the Millard South High School graduate has joined dozens of other advocates for Afghan allies camping out 24/7 on the Capitol grounds while Congress was in session.

And while Congress was on break in October, Rauf and a group of fellow Firewatch activists drove around the country to lobby senators in their home states for the Afghan Adjustment Act. They visited a dozen states, including Nebraska and Iowa.

Rauf said polling shows 76% of Americans back the idea.

“There is overwhelming support for its passage,” he said. “We delivered the message to their offices.”

Rauf himself is a part of the Afghan diaspora. He was born in 1994 in a refugee camp in Pakistan and emigrated to the United States — to Omaha — in 2010. His father, brothers, and dozens of family members live here, too.

After high school, he served U.S. special operations forces in Afghanistan as a linguist and cultural adviser. He also joined the Navy Reserve as a medical corpsman.

Rauf earned a scholarship for his pre-medical studies at Georgetown University, and in 2020 was named a Pat Tillman Scholar, named for an NFL star who joined the Army Rangers in 2002 and was later killed in a controversial friendly-fire incident in Afghanistan.

Following Rauf’s graduation from Georgetown, he planned to start classes at UNMC in the fall of 2021.

But just weeks before that, his life changed irrevocably, when the Afghan government and military collapsed in the wake of the shambolic U.S. withdrawal following two decades of war. The U.S. government had made little provision for the evacuation of Afghans who had worked for and supported the 20-year American effort in Afghanistan — even leaving behind U.S. citizens there.

U.S. military veterans and Afghan expatriates quickly formed the backbone of a massive effort to extract former U.S. allies from the descending chaos. They called it “Digital Dunkirk.”

UNMC granted Rauf a deferral of his medical studies, and he joined members of his family in forming the Human First Coalition to help get Afghans out.

“When the calls from American citizens started coming, I just couldn’t ignore that and go to school,” Rauf said. “I was in the best position to help. Right now, these people need me to jump on board.”

Since then, his group has helped to evacuate 7,000 Afghans, including 1,400 U.S. nationals, according to Human First’s website, and provided services to thousands more.

Those rescued included Aman Khalili, who played a critical role in the 2008 rescue of a party that included then-Sens. Joe Biden and Chuck Hagel after their Army helicopter was forced down during a blizzard in an enemy-held corner of Afghanistan.

Rauf was in Kabul — with Taliban approval — when he and his brother, Anees Khalil of Gretna, were kidnapped and held under the authority of a Taliban security official who had spent 12 years detained at Guantanamo Bay.

Rauf was tortured, and the brothers undertook several hunger strikes before they were released 105 days later, after negotiations with the Biden administration and the intervention of his family and his girlfriend, the Broadway director Sammi Cannold.

The hellish experience raised his profile. Rauf was invited to give a TED Talk in Canada, and he told the story of his captivity in November on “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” a podcast by the television comedian-turned veterans’ activist. Rauf was also named one of Forbes Magazine’s “30 Under 30” for his humanitarian work.

He hopes that his work, and the work of his AAA Firewatch allies, will persuade more legislators to back the bill by this weekend. He said two Republican lawmakers his team visited in October, Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Jerry Moran of Kansas, signed on this week.

Rep. Don Bacon, an Afghanistan War veteran whose office was heavily involved in “Digital Dunkirk,” believes it is needed.

“We have a lot of folks who came here — they need a home,” Bacon said Thursday. “Those who have passed their security (vetting), we should give them a path so they can stay here.”

Nebraska Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse have not taken a public position, although Rauf said aides told them they would consider it. Their offices did not respond Thursday to a query about their positions on the bill.

Rauf invoked the Statue of Liberty, which he said “doesn’t represent anything but to accept refugees.”

“They stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us. They said yes to democracy, yes to the American way of life,” Rauf said. “We are not going to forget these people.”