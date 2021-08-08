Nebraskans safe after getting stuck in flooded elevator

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people narrowly escaped a flooded elevator following a storm that hit Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday night.

Omaha man Tony Luu said he and his two friends got in his apartment elevator to check out storm damage, KTRK-TV reported.

Before the elevator doors could open, Luu said water started pouring in through the vents as they descended.

Luu called his roommate for help as they waited in chest-high water for emergency responders to arrive.

“We might die if you don’t come help us,” he said on the phone.

Luu's roommate and two other people managed to open the elevator from the lobby by the time the water was up to his neck.

“I was swimming out,” Luu said.

None of them were hurt.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KTRK-TV.

