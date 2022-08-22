Nebraskans share must-see spots to check out in Ireland

Husker fans heading across the pond for the big game in Dublin, you're in luck. We did the vacation legwork for you.

We combined tips from Tourism Ireland and reached out to Nebraskans who have traveled to Ireland recently for their must-see recommendations for fans looking to explore the city or take a daytrip to see the lush countryside.

Kristine Gerber and her husband, Jared, who grew up in Fairbury and now live in Omaha, are freshly back from a bucket-list trip to see the home of her ancestors.

They went with her brother, a teacher at Saint Martin's University in Washington state, so they couldn't go for the Husker game. He had to be back for classes.

"So we did Dublin before everyone else," she said.

But she's happy to share her favorite spots.

Which brings us to tip No. 1.

Explore the city

"What's nice about Dublin is it's a really walkable city," Gerber said. "Stay downtown and you can walk wherever you want."

She recommends Trinity College, which is home to an amazing library and the Book of Kells, a medieval illuminated manuscript of the Gospels in Latin handmade by monks.

There's also the great history and architecture of the city's churches. Check out Saint Patrick's Cathedral, the National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland, where you can learn about the history of Ireland and its leaders. Or go to Christ Church Cathedral and explore the crypts.

Take a break at one of the city's beautiful parks downtown, like Saint Stephen's Green.

Tourism Ireland describes Dublin as a city that's "as intimate as a village and as friendly as an Irish pub."

"Walk the streets and you'll feel the energy of over 1,000 years of history, as echoes of the Vikings mix with buzzing boutiques, cobbled streets reverberate with the sounds of buskers, and 18th century parks play host to festivals, film and food markets."

Go to a pub, meet the locals and have a pint

"You can't go wrong really with any pub. Honestly, you can't," Gerber said.

They didn't make it to The Brazen Head, said to be Dublin's oldest pub with a namesake in Omaha. But they found Lundy Foot's, a three-minute walk from Dublin Castle, and Grand Central Dublin, located in a former bank.

Both had beautiful woodwork. And pubs — which are a social hub there — are a great place to meet locals, she said. Whatever night you go, it's full.

Wearing her late father's caps, Gerber and her husband were quickly identified as Americans, which led locals to come up and ask where they were from.

"They were so friendly and so helpful," she said.

Sure, you can get a Coors Light at just about any pub there, she said. But give one of the local beers or ciders a try.

Gerber said it's true what they say: The Guinness really does taste better in Ireland. She described it as silky smooth and frosty. Her husband and brother did the $70 Connoisseur Tasting Experience to learn exactly how to get the perfect pour.

For those looking for whiskey, check out of the city's many distilleries. Like Jameson Distillery Bow Street. The "birthplace of Irish whiskey" opened back in 1780, in the heart of Dublin. Or Teeling Whiskey Distillery, a small-batch place that opened in 2015.

Eat like a local

Gerber says the fish and chips are great. Or try some Guinness stew. Expect hearty meals, lots of potatoes, shepherd's pie.

And don't forget the seafood. Ireland is an island after all. So oysters, chowder and prawns are on the menu. And fresh.

See the countryside

Take a side trip to get out of Dublin. Rent a car or look online for a one-day trip, a perfect way to explore Ireland's countryside from a Dublin home base, Gerber said.

"It really is 40 shades of green," she said. "The countryside is so, so pretty."

The entire country is roughly the size of Indiana. You can get from one end to the other in roughly four hours, and they have trains and buses that make it easy if you don't want to drive. So why not?

Gerber said she and her husband loved Cobh, a seaport town on the south coast of Cork County, a couple of hours' drive from Kilkenny, where her relatives are from, which she also highly recommends.

At nearby Jerpoint Abbey, a world heritage site, you can get a tour of the ruins by the property owner, the quintessential Irishman who raises sheep.

Hook Lighthouse is said to be the oldest, still-operating light house in the world.

Don't be afraid of the weather

Gerber said if it's rainy, it likely won't be for long.

Expect highs in the low 70s (that's 20s in Celsius) and lows in the 50s. So bring a jacket.

Rain moves through on the island. And buildings there don't typically have AC.

Another note for those in Ireland: Take note of the red Ns on car windows. No, it doesn't stand for Nebraska. It signifies a new driver and is required for those in their first year driving.

"I'm sure there will be lots of selfies," Gerber said.

Tips from more Nebraskans

* Lincoln attorney Tregg Lunn, who has been to Ireland three times with his wife, Julie, recommends the west side of the country, especially Dingle, which he describes as an enclave where the Irish language is still the first language of the locals. "The views are stunning."

Another great place off the beaten path is the Bromore Cliffs, which isn't as high as the Cliffs of Moher, which he also loves, but there's no hike up and it's way cheaper.

* Roni Miller, the softball coach at York University, said in Dublin she recommends the Leprechaun Museum and Malahide Castle, with its fairy gardens, for anyone traveling with kids.

Her must-see outside of the city is the Cliffs of Moher. The little town of Doolin is right next to the cliffs. "Great food, and bar scene. We named our puppy Doolin."

* Mary Carol Bond of Lincoln, who lived in Dublin for a year in college, says the most impressive archeological sites include the Glendalough monastic site, which dates back 1,000 years, and the valley around it, and Newgrange Neolithic site, a 5,000-year-old tomb in Boyne Valley.

But she said the "absolutely must-do, no questions asked" was to find a pub with locals and music. Hotel staff likely will have suggestions.

"Wear a shirt that says Nebraska or Northwestern or otherwise indicates you are not local and let the magic begin," she said. "Hungry at a pub that doesn’t seem to serve food? Ask if they have a toasty thing to eat. You may end up with something cheap and fabulous."