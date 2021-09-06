Nebraskans tell of relatives' perilous escapes from Afghanistan, fears for those left behind

The Afghan family almost made it.
They could see the Marines on the other side of the Taliban checkpoint, some 300 yards away.
The Taliban were even handing out water. It seemed virtually certain that the family would be on their way to join relatives in Nebraska.
But as they waited their turn at the checkpoint, two trucks pulled up, and newly arrived Taliban militants jumped out and began attacking.
“Infidels,” they yelled as they beat some of the men, dragged a pregnant woman to the ground and pointed a gun at a grandmother’s head.
Afghans and Americans trying to flee the Taliban say confusion and terror have been their constant companions, according to family back in Nebraska. Timing and luck, as much as anything, have appeared to determine who escaped and who didn’t — and are now in hiding in Afghanistan.
None of the family members of Feroz Mohmand, now a U.S. citizen but at one time a press aide to former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, made it out.
Nor did the Afghan staff at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s affiliate office in Kabul. The only staff member who is safe happened to be out of the country for medical reasons when the capital fell, said Sher Jan Ahmadzai, director of UNO’s Center for Afghanistan Studies. The center’s employees had a simple mission: help Afghan teachers become better teachers.
Ahmadzai said UNO was trying to get about 50 workers and family members out of the country. The university was working with U.S. officials and had been told that a phone call would direct the workers and their families to the airport.
“The call never came,” Ahmadzai said.
Felix Ungerman, deputy chief of staff to Rep. Don Bacon, said there are likely tens of thousands of Afghans at risk because they or a relative aided the U.S. during the 20-year war. Ungerman has been among those helping get Afghans and Americans out of Afghanistan.
Bacon’s office received inquiries regarding about 700 people needing help. Ungerman said roughly 50 of those were able to get out, showing how difficult it has been to extract people. Most lacked the proper paperwork or legal standing under the State Department’s policies and criteria for evacuation, he said, so there was no way to help them.
“If someone was at risk (for helping the U.S.), their whole family, their whole village was at risk,” he said. “(Afghans) wanted everybody to go because they were at risk, but they’re not all ‘qualified.’"
Ungerman said it’s still not clear whether and how the U.S. will be able to get more people out.
The Biden administration estimates that there are 100 to 200 U.S. citizens stuck in Afghanistan. But Ungerman said there could be at least 600 citizens and permanent residents — those with a green card — who have a legal claim to reside in the U.S. Counting spouses and children, the numbers are in the thousands, he said.
In Lincoln, Mohmand works the phones, pleading with people in Afghanistan to ferry his family to another safe house or take them a meal. He said that when he last talked with his family, they hadn’t eaten in more than a day.
It was his family that nearly got through the Taliban checkpoint before being beaten back.
“We were that close, we had a code name, everything was ready,” he said. “If my family had made it to the Marines, they would be in Germany or the U.S. by now.”
Mohmand’s family, he said, tried again the next day, leaving for the airport at 5 a.m. Yet it took them until 10:30 p.m. to reach the U.S. checkpoint.
“Day passed, and it became night, and they were again pushed back by the Taliban,” he said. They raised their papers in the dark and shined flashlights on them, trying to catch the attention of the Marines. At one point, someone fired a rifle and lasers were pointed at Afghans in the crowd. Frightened, the family retreated again.
The next day, a suicide bomber killed at least 180 people, including 13 U.S. military personnel. Marine Cpl. Daegan Page of Omaha was among those who died.
Mohmand’s family spent the night after the bombing under a bridge, without food or water. They made one final attempt the next morning.
But access to the airport had already slammed shut.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen from here,” Mohmand said. “They are moving from one safe house to another to survive. It’s not only my family; there are thousands of people left behind. There should be something; we can’t just leave people when we promised we would save their lives.”
Other families with Nebraska ties also describe chaotic conditions around the Kabul airport.
For example, the father of an Afghan American woman living in Lincoln became trapped in the airport crowd, got separated from the rest of his family and didn’t make it out, said Hassan, a nephew in Lincoln. The man’s two sons and his sister-in-law, Hassan’s mother, did escape.
Hassan’s mother was stuck in a processing center in the U.S. for more than 10 days because her passport wasn’t properly stamped, he said. She was to arrive in Lincoln on Friday night.
Like Mohmand’s family, two Afghan sisters who fled Afghanistan had a daylong trek just to reach the airport. The sisters are college students, and their brother is an Afghan American who had assisted the U.S. military and now lives in Nebraska.
The brother said he coached his sisters via cellphone from Nebraska, using Google Maps to help them evade Taliban checkpoints. The sisters had to walk about 5 miles and evade multiple Taliban checkpoints, he said. They charged up three cellphones for the journey, and used one after the other. By the time they reached the American checkpoint, he said, they had 5% power on their third phone.
As with others, arriving at the airport was no guarantee of safety or success. Because it was night, the sisters had to wait until the next morning to try to attract the attention of Marines. They stayed awake all night to avoid being robbed or trampled.
While they stood outside the gate, someone fired into the air to intimidate the crowd. A bullet, apparently falling from the sky, struck one of the people standing next to the sisters. That person was taken away for medical care.
When daylight came, the sisters waved their papers at the Marines.
“Eventually, a Marine saw them and let them through, and that’s how they got in,” their brother said. “They got very lucky from that sense because there were so many people with documentation who didn’t get through.”
Also making it to safety were an older Afghan American couple from Nebraska who had previously been turned away by Marines despite being U.S. citizens.
The same U.S. immigration bureaucracy that made it difficult for Afghans to flee before the country fell continues to make it hard for them to escape, Ahmadzai and Ungerman said.
Ahmadzai estimated that the government could take 10 months to approve the paperwork needed to get the UNO staff out of Afghanistan. During that time, he said, they will have a target on their backs. Almost as bad, they will be struggling to keep their families fed and housed because the country’s economy is in shambles and, with the UNO center closed, they’re no longer getting a paycheck.
“It is a long and uncertain path,” he said. “In the Taliban’s eyes, America was an invader, so doing a job for an invader makes you an enemy.”
Afghans have to negotiate with multiple U.S. agencies to process the paperwork needed to leave the country. One Afghan who aided the U.S. military has all but one form done. The problem? There’s no electricity for 22 hours a day, and he has no access to a computer. All he has is a cellphone.
“He’s in hiding; he knows they are coming for him,” he said. “There needs to be some accommodation made for these high-risk people.”
Many Afghans whose visa applications and Afghan passports were at the U.S. Embassy when Kabul fell are in a near-impossible bind. Embassy staff destroyed the documents to prevent their identities from falling into the Taliban’s hands.
Bacon’s office is working with one of those families.
“Now there is no Afghan government to replace their passports and documents,” Ungerman said. “The U.S. State Department has yet to identify a way to accommodate them.”
And then there’s an American woman who made plans to leave as soon as she learned this summer that the U.S. government wanted Americans out. She told Bacon’s office that she booked the first commercial flight she could get — a September flight. She’s still stuck in Afghanistan.
“Everyone I’ve talked to wanted to leave and did their best to leave,” Ungerman said. “They desperately wanted to leave but were not able to get out.”
The Taliban are already going door to door looking for people, the Nebraska relatives say.
“The Taliban is not to be trusted,” said the brother of the two sisters who escaped. “They say they’ll respect women’s and minorities’ rights, but the day-to-day realities on the ground show something different. The future looks pretty dark there right now.”