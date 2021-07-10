Nebraska's Art Farm encourages collaboration

The number of residents on the farm at one time varies; currently, Dadey said, there are 19.

“It’s sort of like critical mass. At about six people you have energy,” he said.

For some of the artists, Art Farm is a culture shock. During the years residents have hailed from all over the United States and several countries. Castillo is from Los Angeles. “I think when I was younger I would have said I would (prefer the city),” Castillo said. “But now between getting the space and fewer distractions … this is what I need.”

“The quality of life is better here,” Castillo said. “There are so many things you can do for enjoyment without paying anything.”

There is plenty of work to do. Dadey has been adding to the farm throughout the years, he said. “Ninety percent of the buildings here I are my neighbors’ … abandoned.”

Buildings range from sheds to barns, old houses and garages. A blue school bus sits, waiting. An artist has plans to convert it into a livable space. “He’s going to make it beautiful,” Bollgiano said, gazing at the beat-up bus and seeing its potential.