Nebraska's community college pleased by steady enrollment

There was a lot of hard work that went into keeping students at Northeast, however.

Shanelle Grudzinski, the dean of applied technology, said the college added sections in order to keep class sizes small and socially distanced, particularly trade programs that rely upon hands-on learning activities, and built schedules in such a way to rotate when students were on campus.

“What truly has helped us is our ability to be flexible, to be able to adapt to the changing needs, and we used all of our resources to maintain contact with students and prospective students to keep them informed,” Grudzinski said. “Once they saw that, we were able to bring folks back.”

Instead of an enrollment dip, as it had prepared for, Northeast saw growth in its trades programs, Grudzinski said, which she attributed to the promise of face-to-face instruction, as well as the demand for skilled workers by employers.

Northeast’s health sciences programs also stayed relatively stable, said Karen Weidner, the interim dean of health and wellness and the director of nursing.

By investing time and resources to better prepare faculty to teach online, Weidner said the fall semester programs were more engaging and just as rigorous for students.