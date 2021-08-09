Nebraska's dark skies draw almost 400 stargazers to secluded spot in the Sandhills

MERRITT RESERVOIR — Nebraska lacks majestic mountains and scenic ocean views, but it has something few states possess — heavenly, dark night skies.
Last week, more than 380 stargazers from across the country gathered along this remote reservoir to peer into the cosmos at the 28th annual Nebraska Star Party.
It’s among half a dozen “star parties” of its size in the country, and the main attraction is the lack of light pollution in this part of Cherry County, a sparsely settled grassland area known for its treeless vistas of sandhills and widely scattered ranches. There are 50 times more cattle than people.
The party is held on moonless nights at a campground about 30 miles from the nearest town, Valentine, far from any streetlights. On cloudless nights, the Milky Way is so bright that it creates shadows on the hilltops and campground roads where clusters of people gather around telescopes.
“This touches your soul out here,” said Tyler Goosic of Grand Island as he stood behind his telescope. “On a real good night, minus the clouds, minus the smoke we have to deal with, a seasoned astronomer will have a hard time making out the basic constellations, because there’s that many more stars in the sky.”
This year’s turnout was slightly higher than in the past, possibly because the Nebraska Star Party was the first major stargazing event to be resumed after the pandemic canceled star parties in 2020, said John Johnson, a retired nuclear engineer from Omaha who helps run the event. The smoky haze from wildfires in the West obscured some stars near the horizons, he said, but overhead, the viewing was excellent on Wednesday night after some clouds moved out.
By 11 p.m., you could barely see your own hand in front of your face. But through the darkness, you could hear conversations as people gathered around telescopes. Dim, red lights illuminated some of the equipment. Occasionally, a laser beam shot into the sky, helping aim equipment at distant nebulae, 10 to 20 million light-years away.
“Out here, you learn that you’re part of something bigger,” Goosic said. “Most astronomers would say we’re nothing but regurgitated star innards. Everything in you has been spread out from the cosmos.”
Goosic, 36, caught the astronomy bug two decades ago from his teacher Joe Stecher at Grand Island Senior High School, one of the few schools that has its own observatory. Now he is an active member of the Platte Valley Astronomical Observers and has his own observatory in his backyard.
By day last week, he was working for a fire safety company in the Valentine area. By night, he was “vampiring” with other members of the Grand Island club, taking time-lapse photos of the Andromeda and Cygnus galaxies using a photo-equipped, computer-aimed telescope rig costing in the neighborhood of $5,000.
“We call astrophotography the ‘black hole’ of astronomy … just when you think you have it all, there’s still this part or that part you need,” Goosic said.
On a nearby hill, a group of amateur astronomers from Milwaukee compared colorful photos they had taken of distant galaxies during the week.
Down a dark road, past some port-a-potties, a line of big Dobsonian telescopes were pointed skyward. These 8-foot-tall monsters have 20- and 24-inch diameter reflector mirrors and optical tubes the size of cannons and require stepstools to reach the eyepieces. This area is known as “Dob Row,” after the astronomer who invented the big telescope.
Stafford Pelish, a retired Offutt Air Force Base worker from Omaha, was aiming his Obsession telescope at the Dumbbell Nebula, so named for its shape. He’s been coming to the Star Party for more than a decade, in search of the perfect, dark sky.
“A dark sky,” he said, “is like taking your Ferrari out on the autobahn. This is one of the darkest places in the country.”
