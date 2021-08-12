 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's largest health care companies to require vaccines
0 Comments
AP

Nebraska's largest health care companies to require vaccines

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's biggest health care systems will require all their employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The companies issued a joint statement Thursday announcing the move as virus cases continue to surge in the state. The announcement included CHI Health, Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health System, Bryan Health, Children's Hospital and several other large health care employers.

“Each of our organizations take very seriously the responsibility of providing health care to people of all ages and all backgrounds in our communities. Vaccination against COVID-19 is an important step to stop the pandemic and allow our teams to work in the safest way possible,” the health care companies said in their statement.

The move from these large employers may provide a boost to the state's vaccination campaign. State health officials said Wednesday that 50.7% of all Nebraskans have been fully vaccinated, but the pace of vaccinations has slowed since the spring.

In its most recent weekly update, the state said Wednesday that 2,575 new virus cases were reported in the previous week, which was up from 1,976 the week before. That is up more than tenfold since late June when the state reported 253 cases a week.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has jumped over the past two weeks from 200.86 new cases per day on July 27 to 367.86 new cases per day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ship breaks into two off Japan causing oil leak

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News