Nebraska's Mahoney State Park is an all-season playground full of fun

Joanie Stone says visitors tell her that just about everything about the park is amazing. She and her late husband, Al, drove the second camper into the park when it opened and helped establish the park’s camp host program.

“They say, ‘You have such a beautiful park here. You are so lucky to have this,’” she said. “You aren’t just getting that from Nebraska and Iowa people who come and camp a lot. It’s people from California and the West Coast. It’s people who come here for the College World Series,” which is held in Omaha each June.

Stone has seen a lot of changes in the park, most of which have been financed and maintained by private donors. But she says what has remained constant is the emphasis on family fun.

Crafts, swimming pool slides and paddleboats attract youngsters, while the Go Ape Adventure rope course has proved to be a huge draw for teens. Families who don’t want to camp can stay in a modern housekeeping cabin or a guest room at Peter Kiewit Lodge, which has a restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.

“Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day, that park is loaded with people just picnicking,” Stone said. “People love to get outdoors and do their thing.”