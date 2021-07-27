Nehawka's yellow stop sign, Willa Cather's mustache: New book serves small doses of Nebraska's rich history

* Page 9: A photo of Nebraska’s first unicameral legislative session, and the story behind the country’s only one-house legislature.

* Page 24: Crazy Horse’s “grave” near Hay Springs, but why it’s not really his grave.

* Page 25: The 1899 mugshot of an Omaha burglar, who had to be restrained by an officer’s headlock for the photo.

* Page 42: A photo of Ken Eddy’s Drive-In restaurant at 48th and O in Lincoln, and a brief history of drive-ins.

* Page 43: The story of Bert Martin, a Keya Paha County ranch hand sentenced to the State Penitentiary in 1900 for stealing a horse -- and how the governor reacted when Martin was revealed to be a woman.

* Page 90: A photo of a 14-year-old Willa Cather wearing a wax mustache in an 1888 production of “Beauty and the Beast” at the Red Cloud Opera House.

* Page 91: An explanation of the Japanese-inspired pagoda atop a Pilger service station.

That randomness -- the surprise waiting on the next page -- was by design. The book is meant to be browsed, Bristow said.

“I tell people, ‘Start in the middle, or read it back to front. Keep it in your bathroom or on the floor of your pickup.’”