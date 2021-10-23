Neither police officer, suspect struck in gunfire exchange

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer exchanged gunfire Friday afternoon with a suspect in the theft of catalytic converters, but neither the officer nor the 17-year-old youth he was pursuing were struck by the bullets.

The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to the Tranquility Pointe Apartments for a 911 call that two males were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot. The caller provided a description of the suspect vehicle and two of its occupants.

As officers approached the suspect vehicle, three males exited it and began to run with officers in foot pursuit. One suspect fired multiple rounds. Police say body camera footage shows the suspecting emerging from a tree line pointing the firearm directly at the officer. The officer fired three rounds.

The teen fell to the ground and threw his firearm to his side after being given verbal commands by police. He was taken into custody without further incident. Three other male suspects were also located and taken into custody.

Multiple catalytic converters and tools were found in the vehicle.

