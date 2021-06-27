New businesses reinvigorate Hartington's historic downtown

In November, Kate and Kyle Lammers bought a building half a block away, planning to open an establishment that offered quick lunches and steak nights. Just after they closed on the building’s sale, the Globe went on the market, and Kate had her chance to buy the building she had always wanted.

“While we loved the building (they had just bought), it didn’t have the charm and location that the Globe encompasses,” Lammers said.

Now owner of her dream building, Lammers set to work transforming the Globe into a restaurant. Thanks to the Schroeders’ earlier work, the Globe was already restored, enabling Kate and Kyle to focus on an adjacent garage, which they bought and remodeled into a kitchen and connected to the Globe. Kate and Kyle, who farms and raises beef under the brand name KL Beef (sold in the restaurant), moved into the upstairs living area with their children.

The Globe presents a striking corner entry, big windows and a second level that looks out over downtown Hartington while offering a menu of favorite meat cuts with some additions you would expect to see in restaurants in larger cities.