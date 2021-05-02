New chancellor chosen for University of Nebraska at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska at Omaha's next chancellor will be the first Asian American to hold an executive leadership position in the state's university system.

The University of Nebraska's Board of Regents unanimously endorsed Joanne Li as UNO's new chancellor on Saturday, the Omaha World-Herald reports. University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said the 56-year-old Li is a proven leader with a record of significant accomplishments. For instance, the graduation rate at Florida International’s College of Business, where Li was dean, improved from 29% in 2017 to what is expected to be a 70% rate this year.

“She is absolutely focused on students,” Carter said. “I have heard her say countless times that the needs of our students should drive everything we do. That resonated with me. I think it has resonated with the UNO community as well.”

Li is set to earn $430,000 a year but other details of her contract are still being worked out. Carter said Li’s salary will be at the lower end of the national average of her peers.

