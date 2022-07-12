New nonprofit group aims to create LGBTQ+ community center in Omaha

A new nonprofit organization is working to create an LGBTQ+ community center in metropolitan Omaha with programming to meet the needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals and families of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

The organization, Omaha ForUs, has “a mission to build intentional community and create equitable space,” according to a press release announcing its creation and launch of a fundraising campaign. The organization “aims to grow LGBTQ+ focused, culturally responsive programming in an Omaha-based center.”

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert supports the effort to create the center. It would co-locate and coordinate existing and new LGBTQ+ focused organizations. Its programs and services would include LGBTQ+ affirming clinical counseling and facilitated support groups. Mental health services, which are difficult for many LGBTQ+ people to access, will be a top priority, the group said.

“We are channeling the collective power of Nebraska’s existing LGBTQ+ led organizations and programming to improve support systems for our community,” said JohnCarl Denkovich, director of programs for the new nonprofit. “By co-locating and coordinating efforts we strengthen proven work and begin bridging gaps in essential services.”

Proponents see such a center “as a community gathering space, where we can celebrate, where we can mourn, where we can receive services, where we can dialogue,” Denkovich said. “It would fill a need that has existed in this community for a really long time.”

Omaha is one of only seven of the nation’s 50 largest cities that does not have a metro-area LGBTQ+ center, Denkovich said. It could address needs identified in assessments of Omaha’s LGBTQ+ community, and help with talented workforce recruitment and retention, especially among people 18 to 34 years old, Denkovich said.

“It elevates our (Omaha’s) rankings when we can have an environment that serves more types of people,” Denkovich said. “And so you’re serving the need on the human side. But if that doesn’t move you as somebody who is who is looking at this critically, I think that the economic benefit is abundantly clear.”

The City of Omaha’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board had made it a priority to establish an LGBTQ+ center. Stothert contributed $15,000 from the Mayor’s Office budget in 2021 toward the organization’s community support campaign, and has approached philanthropic donors for support.

“This is one more way Omaha is growing and changing for the better,” Stothert said in a prepared statement included in the Omaha ForUs press release. “As a former nurse, I want all of us to get the care we need, and the support we deserve. I’m excited for LGBTQ+ people to have more opportunity to do just that.”

Omaha ForUs launched a community support campaign at the end of June that is aimed at raising $75,000 in 75 days. That’s a fraction of what’s needed, but will “activate our community and demonstrate a commitment to sustaining Omaha ForUs’ efforts, said Amanda (Ryan) Crichlow Silva, first board president of Omaha ForUs.

The organization is depending on philanthropic leaders to invest in the project, said Crichlow Silva, a former member of the Omaha Public Schools board.

The group estimates it will need $800,000 for a first year of a full center, with startup costs. They project operating costs of about $500,000 a year after that, some of which the center would raise in revenue from training, consulting and other services.

Heartland Family Service is acting as the group’s fiscal agent. People can donate to the community support campaign via the Omaha ForUs website.

Omaha ForUs does not have a timetable for opening a full-fledged center. That will depend on fundraising. The group hopes to initially open temporary office space by the end of this year with at least one staff member, co-locating with a couple of organizations that serve LGBTQ+ people, Denkovich said. They hope to expand to two or three staff members by mid-2023.

A longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ communities, Denkovich has worked in human services and served for more than a decade on the local and national boards of GLSEN. In addition to Crichlow Silva, the initial Omaha ForUs board of directors includes Eli Rigatuso, Tena Hahn Rodriguez, Cameron Koenig and Alexander Foreman. More board members will be chosen, and advisory boards will be named, Denkovich said.

Other organizations and volunteers have been providing services and programs in Omaha for decades and still are, Denkovich acknowledged.

“There’s no need to reinvent the wheel and fix something that’s not broken,” Denkovich said. “But we can certainly make something that’s awesome even better, by working together and resourcing those things that we know are already working and do it together, and give those people an office to call their own, give them a programming space where they can do the work that’s already making a difference.”