New technology at security checkpoints in Omaha airport
AP

New technology at security checkpoints in Omaha airport

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration is using new credential authentication technology at security checkpoints in Omaha’s Eppley Airfield to confirm travelers’ ID and their flight information in near real time.

Michael Fowler, TSA’s federal security director for Nebraska, said the new technology is better able to identify fraudulent driver’s licenses and passports at checkpoints and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification. It also eliminates the need for most passengers to hand over their boarding passes at checkpoints.

Travelers will still need to check in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight.

